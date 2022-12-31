This New York Restaurant Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites In State, New Report Says

A restaurant known for its crispy fried chicken and award-winning apple pies is one of Guy Fieri's favorite eateries in New York, according to a new report from Mashed.

The website shared its list of the best restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in all 50 states on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Pies-n-Thighs, located in Brooklyn, was named the top New York restaurant from the show.

The restaurant, which opened in 2006, has received a number of awards over the years for its apple pies, donuts, and biscuits.

"You can't come here and NOT get a pie, so I took home a slice of pumpkin pie and I'm so glad I did," Sarah P. wrote in a Yelp review of the restaurant. "One of the best pieces of pie I've ever had."

Read the full report from Mashed here.

