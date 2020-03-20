Contact Us
Third Rockland Resident Dies From COVID-19 As Number Of Cases In County Hits 230

Joe Lombardi
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

A third Rockland resident has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of cases in the county continues to soar.

The 85-year-old who died also had other significant health issues, officials said on Friday afternoon, March 20.

The first Rockland resident to die from the virus happened on Thursday, March 12 when a 64-year-old Suffern resident became the second New York to die from the virus.

The second Rockland resident died on Tuesday, March 17. That person was 60 years old, with other health problems.

Those account for all three fatalities in the Hudson Valley related to the novel coronavirus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rockland more than doubled during the day on Friday to 230.

On Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced measures requiring 100 percent of workers at non-essential businesses stay at home and that non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size be canceled.

The Rockland County Department of Health said it needs residents' help to enforce the order and asks that if you see a gathering of any size, please report it by calling 845-364-2585.

“We need your help to ensure the health and safety of all of our residents," said County Executive Ed Day. "No one should be gathering together right now. Please report any gatherings, so inspectors from our Health Department can take action to shut them down for the safety of everyone involved.

“We understand that you want to celebrate the wedding you had been planning or your family member’s birthday, but right now we all need to do the right thing and stay home. This is a matter of life and death.”

Locations, including private residences, hosting gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason can be issued a violation for creating a Public Health Nuisance and can be shut down and fined $2,000 per day per violation under the Rockland County Sanitary Code.

