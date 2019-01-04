Thinly Staffed IRS Won't Issue Refunds During Shutdown

As tax season draws near, the Internal Revenue Service, thinly staffed due to the partial government shutdown, can’t currently issue any refunds.

In addition, the IRS has not announced an official start date for the 2019 filing season. The IRS began the filing season last year on Jan. 29.

The IRS is now working under non-filing season shutdown plans with only 12.5 percent of the IRS workforce authorized to work.

The partial shutdown marked its 14th day on Friday, Jan. 4.

As the standoff drags on, about 800,000 federal employees are working without pay or being furloughed.

After a meeting with Congressional Democratic leaders Friday, President Trump acknowledged he said if at least $5.6 billion is not allocated for southern border security, the shutdown could last for months or even longer.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Trump stated in the meeting the shutdown could last "for a very long period of time — months or even years" — until he gets the funding.

Schumer accused Trump of holding federal workers "hostage" during the standoff.

