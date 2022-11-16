These Rockland County Hospitals Receive 'C' Grade For Patient Safety, Report Says

One hospital in the Hudson Valley is at the top of its class for keeping patients safe, according to a new report.

Westchester County's White Plains Hospital, located at 41 East Post Rd, has been assigned an "A" grade for patient safety in a new Fall 2022 report by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization that advocates for safety in hospitals.

The report gives letter grades to nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country based on how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, according to the group.

Other hospitals in the Hudson Valley were also assigned grades by the organization.

Hospitals given a "B" rating were:

Phelps Hospital, Sleepy Hollow;

New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Cortlandt Manor;

Putnam Hospital, Carmel;

Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis.

Hospitals given a "C" rating:

St. Joseph’s Medical Center of Yonkers, Yonkers;

St. John’s Riverside Hospital - ParkCare Pavilion, Yonkers;

Northern Westchester Hospital, Mount Kisco;

Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, New Rochelle;

St. John’s Riverside Hospital - Dobbs Ferry Pavilion, Dobbs Ferry;

New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, Bronxville;

Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie;

Northern Dutchess Hospital, Rhinebeck;

Montefiore Nyack Hospital, Nyack;

Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern;

Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall, Newburgh;

Hospitals given a "D" rating:

Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla;

St. John’s Riverside Hospital - Andrus Pavilion, Yonkers;

MidHudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center, Poughkeepsie;

Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson.

No hospitals in the region received an "F" grade, according to the report.

According to officials from Leapfrog, this year's report showed an improvement from previous ones.

"Never in history have we seen across-the-board improvement in patient safety until this last decade, coinciding with the history of the Hospital Safety Grade. We salute hospitals for this milestone and encourage them to accelerate their hard work saving patient lives," said Leapfrog Group CEO Leah Binder.

According to the report's nationwide results, 30 percent of hospitals received an "A" grade, 28 percent received a "B" grade, 36 percent received a "C" grade, 6 percent received a "D" grade, and 1 percent received an "F" grade.

Results for individual hospitals can be viewed here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.