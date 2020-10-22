These Hudson Valley Counties Among Top 10 In State For Deer-Vehicle Crashes, AAA Says

Areas in the Hudson Valley are experiencing record numbers of deer-vehicle collisions, according to AAA Northeast.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, an average of 65,000 deer-related accidents take place within the state per year, a majority taking place during the animal's mating season in October through November.

In 2019, 1,616 accidents caused by deer in Orange County were reported to the motor club, the most in the state, followed by St. Lawrence County with 1,513 such incidents last year. Of the top 10 counties for accidents caused by deer, according to AAA, Dutchess County ranked in eighth with 1,170 incidents, and Ulster made ninth place with 1,161.

The complete rankings, provided by AAA, with Hudson Valley counties in bold, are as follows:

Orange: 1,616

St. Lawrence: 1,513

Suffolk: 1,415

Oneida: 1,291

Ontario: 1,275

Jefferson: 1,252

Monroe: 1,238

Dutchess: 1,170

Ulster : 1,161

Onondaga: 1,107

