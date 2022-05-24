These Are Most Common Monkeypox Symptoms

As more cases of monkeypox are being investigated in countries, including the US, where the disease is not typically found, the most common symptoms have been released.

According to the CDC, monkeypox presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by:

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Rashes and lesions on the face and body

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

In addition, the World Health Organization named these other possible symptoms:

Headache

Back pain

Asthenia (profound weakness)

The WHO said on Saturday, May 21 that "current evidence suggests that those who are most at risk are those who have had close physical contact with someone with monkeypox, while they are symptomatic."

As of Saturday, 92 laboratory confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported to WHO from 12 countries that are not endemic for monkeypox virus. (See the map above.)

No deaths related to those cases have been reported to date, the WHO added.

Most who get monkeypox recover within two weeks, said the CDC.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday, May 18, that it confirmed a single monkeypox virus infection in the state, the first such case in the US in 2022.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.