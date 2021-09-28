Teen Reported Missing In Hudson Valley

Seen her?

Police agencies in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teenager who has been reported missing.

The Missing Persons Clearinghouse issued an alert for 16-year-old Karissa Renee Grove, who was last seen on Leroy Lane in the Town of Pawling in Dutchess County at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Officials noted that Grove is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

When she was last seen, Grove was wearing a green shirt, black leggings, she was carrying a purse or backpack. She has a piercing in her nose and her hair is currently dyed blue and black.

According to the Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Grove may be with a male companion, and she potentially traveled to New York City.

Anyone with information regarding Grove’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office by calling (845) 486-3800 or 911.

