Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border.

At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.

Upon arrival it was learned that two teenagers had walked 20 to 30 feet out onto the ice when it broke, sending both into the water, the sheriff's office said.

One of the teens was able to get out of the water and call 911, however, the second one was unable to get out, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon the arrival of dive team and rescue personnel from numerous agencies, the second teen was recovered and transported to Sharon Hospital in Litchfield County, Connecticut, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity and age have not yet been released.

The Dutchess Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members from numerous agencies, from both New York State and Connecticut, including:

Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response,

New York State Police,

New York State Parks Police,

New York State Parks,

Numerous fire departments from Dutchess County, Columbia County, and Connecticut.

Dive teams from the Sheriff’s Office and Goshen, Connecticut, Fire Department,

Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Bureau,

Marine Patrol,

Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit (drones),

Detective Bureau.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to always use extreme caution when walking onto ice, especially during periods of fluctuating temperatures," Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Captain John Watterson said in a statement. "The Sheriff’s Office strongly urges people to never walk or skate on ice until you have determined that it is 100 percent safe to do so and there’s someone monitoring you from land that can get help if needed, and never ignore signs that warn people to stay off the ice.

"Many times the ice may appear to be safe but isn’t, and needless tragedies can result if it breaks."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

