Teen Indicted For Fatal Stabbing Of Cheerleading Captain In Hudson Valley

A teen has been indicted for manslaughter and other charges after allegedly killing a popular cheerleading captain and injuring another in Westchester during a parade celebrating their high school basketball team’s state title.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced on Tuesday, May 31 that a 15-year-old Mount Vernon resident has been indicted in connection to the fatal stabbing of Kayla Green in April.

Officials said that shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in Mount Vernon, a fight broke out during the high school’s celebratory parade between multiple girls that left two with stab wounds.

One teen suffered non-life-threatening lacerations, while the other, later identified as the 16-year-old Green, suffered a critical stab wound and died from her injuries en route to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

The teen - whose name is not being released - was arrested days later by investigators with the Mount Vernon Police Department, FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

According to Rocah, the ten was charged with:

Manslaughter;

Attempted Assault;

Assault;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victims and their families in what continues to be an extremely tragic and difficult time. Violence and the disregard for human life among our youth continues to be among the most troubling issues that we face as a society and I will continue to work with all of our government and community partners to try and find ways to prevent such senseless loss of young lives,” Rocah said in a statement.

The DA said the teen is currently being held without bail. No return court date has been announced.

“Pursuing justice on behalf of all victims has been, and continues to be, paramount to the work of my office,” Rocah continued. "We remain committed to vigorously prosecuting violent crimes and will seek to hold the defendant accountable within the bounds of the law that have been put in place in relation to juvenile offenders.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.