Teen From Area Raises Funds To Give Gift Cards To Those In Foster Care

A 13-year-old girl from Westchester County has spread some holiday cheer this year, raising enough money to give every teenager in the county's foster care system a gift card.

Sky Sams, of Port Chester, raised enough money to purchase 118 $25 Visa Gift Cards, enough for all 116 teens in Westchester County Foster Care, after posting a video to social media and asking friends, family and peers for help.

Sky is also a STEER student athlete, according to the announcement from the county.

“Sky’s compassion is an example to us all," said Leonard Townes, Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Social Services. "Her willingness to sacrifice her time and consider others above herself is a true reflection of the spirit of the holidays and the meaning of Christmas. The heart she displayed is one we all need to imitate.”

County officials said to learn more about making donations to children in Westchester County’s Foster Care System, residents can contact Barbara Sabater at 914­-995­-1937 or email her at bms7@westchestergov.com.

