Teen Charged With Making Online Threat To Middle School In Area

A 13-year-old teen has been charged in connection with making an alleged online threat aimed at students at an Orange County school.

The teen, from Caton, Ohio, allegedly sent the online threat around noon on Monday, Dec. 9, resulting in a lockdown at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown, said the Town of Wallkill Police.

The threat also caused a lockdown at the Maple Hill Elementary School located next door on Route 78, police said.

After the threat, the police responded to the school in large numbers to ensure the safety of students.

Following the event, police, along with help from multiple agencies, including the Orange County District Attorney's Office, as well as the Stark County Prosecutor's Office in Ohio, were able to trace the call to the teen.

The teen was charged with telecommunications harassment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.