Tax Collector In Hudson Valley Allegedly Stole More Than $80K For Online Shopping Sprees

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $88,000 in tax funds collected for the use of an area town and its schools.

Jennifer Colucci, of Hopewell Junction, was arrested on Tuesday, March 2, following an investigation by the state Comptroller's Office, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office, and the New York State Police.

She served as Beekman tax collector for two years, ending in August 2020.

“While people across the state struggled to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic, Jennifer Colucci allegedly used taxpayer dollars to fund her own personal online shopping,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

Colucci allegedly used public money to shop online at Amazon, Stitch Fix, and Chewy.com, and order deliveries from Gobble Meals. She also used taxpayers’ funds to make car loan payments, DiNapoli said.

Colucci was charged with grand larceny and corrupting the government.

She is due to appear in court on Sunday, March 21.

