Swastikas Found Carved Into Starbucks Bathroom Door In Rockland

The discovery of two swastikas carved into the bathroom door of a Starbucks in Rockland County has drawn ire from both local and state officials.

It's also caused officials to hammer the Starbucks' management in Nyack where the event took place more than three weeks ago, was not reported to police, and the fact that the swastikas were still visible, said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also outraged that the crime was not reported and the doors are still in the restroom at the coffee shop located at 80 Main St., Nyack.

One of the swastikas on the Starbucks door.

The governor announced he is directing the state police's Hate Crimes Task Force to look into the incident and to punish those responsible to the "fullest extent of the law."

"Anti-Semitism and hate in all its forms are repugnant to New York's values of inclusion, diversity and acceptance - and we will continue to call out cowardly acts of hate whenever and wherever we see them," Cuomo said.

Day is especially taking aim at Starbucks who he says failed to report the crime or remove the door. The county executive said on Facebook that the county's Human Rights Commissioner checked to see if the crime and had been reported, and the answer was an unbelievable "No".

"Worse yet, we today confirmed with law enforcement that this happened approximately three weeks ago, was still up in the bathroom today and Starbucks either did not see it or simply did not report it," Day said. "The police are still awaiting a report from Starbucks which we are told is finally forthcoming. Obviously any evidence that may have been obtained with prompt notification to the police has long disappeared."

Now he is calling on the store's management to justify not notifying the police and for customers to decide if they want to ask the manager about the incident.

"The cavalier attitude by Starbucks Nyack to this incident is both shocking and disgusting," Day said.

