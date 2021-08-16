Swastika Found Painted At Area Playground

Anti-semitic graffiti was found painted on a slide at a Northern Westchester park where children frequently play, officials announced.

On Monday, Aug. 16, Ossining Mayor Rika Levin issued an alert cautioning that a concerned citizen found graffiti, including a swastika, painted on a slide at Nelson Park playground.

The graffiti was reportedly located as members of the community were cleaning the area as part of “Stash the Trash.” It is unclear when it was painted.

Following the discovery of the graffiti, the Ossining Police Department was alerted, and is currently investigating the incident. The swastika has since been removed by police.

“As many of us know, there is nothing humorous or insignificant about a swastika,” Levin wrote in an email to the community. “The equilateral cross was the official emblem of the Nazi Party. It is recognized worldwide as a symbol of oppression, hatred, and the sadistic death of millions of people.”

Levin noted that she is the child of two Holocaust survivors, and “this symbol hits me deeply in the most personal way.”

“Regardless of when it was drawn, it was discovered yesterday (Sunday, Aug. 15) by a group of people in our village, only a few weeks ahead of the most sacred of Jewish holidays,” Levin added.

“This type of graffiti is an embarrassment to our village and wounds people of all faiths, and the fact that it was drawn in a children's playground makes it even more despicable.”

No suspects have been identified, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Ossining Police Department by calling (914) 941-4099.

