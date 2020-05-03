SUV Driver Indicted For Hit-Run Route 9W Crash That Killed Woman On Christmas Eve

A 27-year-old Mexican national who illegally re-entered the country twice has been indicted for his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve in Rockland County, officials announced this week.

Jorge Flores-Villalba, who is in ICE custody, was indicted and charged with leaving the scene of an incident causing a personal injury that results in death without reporting it, a felony.

The charge comes following his arrest for a fatal hit-and-run in Stony Point last year.

Police said that shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 24 last year, Flores-Villalba was driving on Route 9W near the intersection of Filors Lane when he struck a 35-year-old woman. He then sped off without reporting the crash.

His victim, Maria Osai, was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, Flores-Villalba did not have a valid driver’s license, and he was in the country illegally.

On Monday, Dec. 30, ICE officers arrested Flores-Villalba in Haverstraw. He had previously been apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol in 2008 when he attempted to enter the country. It is unclear when he returned.

"I can't even imagine the pain and despair that the family of Maria Osai felt losing their loved one the day before Christmas," Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II said after the indictment. "I know that the Stony Point Police Department, Haverstraw Police Department, and the Rockland County Sheriff's Office has worked with my team to seek justice for Maria in this tragic case. I have full faith that they will not relent until the job is complete."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.