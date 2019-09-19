Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Suspicious Package Leads To Evacuations, Canceled Classes At SUNY-Orange

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
SUNY-Orange was evacuated when a suspicious package was discovered.
SUNY-Orange was evacuated when a suspicious package was discovered. Photo Credit: File

A suspicious package was found in the Maple Building garage on the SUNY-Orange campus in Newburgh, leading to the evacuation of buildings and the cancellation of classes

Police said that a suspicious package with a device was found at the campus parking garage, prompting the evacuation on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The incident remains under investigation.

County workers at a building on campus that houses the Social Security Administration Office and Orange County Social Services was also evacuated as a precaution. A County bomb squad and several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

“There has been a report of a suspicious package in the Maple Building garage on the Newburgh campus. As a precaution, all daytime classes on the Newburgh campus ONLY are canceled. A decision on evening classes will be announced no later than 2 p.m,” the school posted on Twitter.

School officials said, “as of now, the Kaplan Hall garage is sealed off for precautionary reasons. Students and staff who cannot access their vehicles can arrange to be picked up in the vicinity of 83 Broadway. A shuttle bus will be available to bring students and staff to the Middletown campus. It will also pick up passengers at 83 Broadway.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.