Suspects In Fatal Shooting Tied To Marist College Family Weekend Have Criminal Histories

Two men charged in the fatal hotel shooting of an area man who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend have previous criminal histories.

The two men, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin Taylor, age 26, have been charged in the death of Long Island resident Paul Kutz, age 53, of East Northport, at the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Both men have spent time in prison and are allegedly currently being investigated for a previous robbery and murder, reported NBC New York.

Kutz, who was attending Family Weekend at Marist, was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a fight between the two homeless men and hotel staff.

Family Weekend was held Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday.

According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Johnson served time in prison in Dutchess County for felony convictions for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. He was released in 2018 and finished his parole in 2019.

Taylor spent time in prison for third-degree burglary in Dutchess County and was released in 2019. He was released from parole in April of this year, according to DOCCS records.

Both men are currently being held in the death of Kutz.

Police said Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail

Taylor was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was also remanded to the jail on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured, authorities said.

The Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services (DCFS) said it has received numerous inquiries relating to homeless individuals at the Courtyard by Marriott.

"The two suspects, named by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department in connection with the Oct. 2 shooting tragedy at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, were neither known as Department of Community and Family Services clients nor placed in that hotel by Dutchess County," Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services Commissioner Sabrina Jaar Marzouka said in a statement. "Dutchess County DCFS does not work with the Courtyard by Marriott for any housing services.”

