Suspect Was Caught On Video With Bandages On His Hands After NY Mom's Brutal Murder

A handyman who allegedly killed New York mother of two Orsolya Gaal slashed her throat before stabbing her to death and then was spotted hours later on surveillance video with bandages on his left hand.

David Bonola killed Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens sometime after midnight on Saturday, April 16 in her Tudor-style home over the end of their sexual relationship that was on-and-off again for some two years, NYPD officials said.

He then stuffed her body in a hockey duffel bag belonging to her 13-year-old son and dragged it to a nearby park where he dumped the bag along with his bloody jacket, a T-shirt, and some bandages, NYPD said.

Bonola, age 44, was caught on video police obtained around 6:05 a.m. near his South Richmond Hill apartment with what appears to be a white bandage wrapped around his left hand.

Police revealed on Thursday, April 21 that Bonola had gone to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds following the brutal attack in which Gaal was stabbed more than 58 times.

Later on Thursday, Queen District Attorney Melinda Katz said Bonola had fought with the married mother before slashing her throat and then stabbing her over and over again.

“Two boys are left without a mother and a young teenager faces the added trauma of being home when this heinous murder took place," Katz said. As alleged, the defendant stabbed the victim over 50 times and then attempted to dispose of the body by stuffing it into a duffel bag and dragging it across a quiet residential neighborhood – leaving a trail of blood and a terrified community. The defendant is now in custody and will be held to account for this horrific crime.”

After being captured by officers checking surveillance cameras in Queens, Bonola allegedly admitted to killing Gaal during an interview with detectives, then ate a bagel with cream cheese, while his statement was being processed as if nothing had happened, the New York Post reported.

Bonola, who has no criminal history, came to New York from Mexico about 21 years ago and studied at the New York School of Interior Design, according to police and his Facebook profile.

He is reportedly separated from an estranged wife and has children who also live in Queens, the Post reported.

During his arraignment on Thursday, he was held without bail and was put on a suicide watch.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.