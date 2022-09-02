Suspect On Loose After Broad-Daylight Shooting During Dispute In Hudson Valley

A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting another man during a dispute in Westchester.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in Yonkers, in the area of Mill Street.

According to Yonkers PD Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, two men were engaged in an apparent dispute when the suspect fired several shots at the victim, striking him two times in the upper body.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, Politopoulos said.

Detectives are actively working on the case to identify and apprehend the perpetrator, Politopoulos added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.