Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Suspect In Murder Of Woman At Apartment Complex Nabbed Out Of State, Returned To Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Luis Rondon
Luis Rondon Photo Credit: Town of New Windsor Police Department

A man wanted in connection with the brutal murder earlier this month of an area woman has been captured out of state and returned to the Hudson Valley.

Luis Rondon, 48, was captured in California last week after a manhunt that began after the body of Deborah Waldinger was found on Wednesday, Oct. 9, said Town of New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

Waldinger was found dead in her Southgate village apartment after a maintenance worker entered and found the 32-year-old dead inside, Farbent said.

Police said it appears Waldinger suffered force blunt trauma and may have been dead for some time.

Rondon,  a peace officer sergeant with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority,  reportedly met Waldinger through their mutual hobby of attending medieval reenactments.

He was arraigned Friday, Oct. 25, before Town Justice George Meyers and charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail.

“Shortly after this crime was discovered, I stated that we were committed to bringing the person responsible to justice and that is exactly what we did, said Chief New Robert Doss. " No distance could have stopped the Investigators in this case from bringing him to justice for Deborah, her family, and her friends"

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.