Suspect In Murder Of Woman At Apartment Complex Nabbed Out Of State, Returned To Area

A man wanted in connection with the brutal murder earlier this month of an area woman has been captured out of state and returned to the Hudson Valley.

Luis Rondon, 48, was captured in California last week after a manhunt that began after the body of Deborah Waldinger was found on Wednesday, Oct. 9, said Town of New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

Waldinger was found dead in her Southgate village apartment after a maintenance worker entered and found the 32-year-old dead inside, Farbent said.

Police said it appears Waldinger suffered force blunt trauma and may have been dead for some time.

Rondon, a peace officer sergeant with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, reportedly met Waldinger through their mutual hobby of attending medieval reenactments.

He was arraigned Friday, Oct. 25, before Town Justice George Meyers and charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail.

“Shortly after this crime was discovered, I stated that we were committed to bringing the person responsible to justice and that is exactly what we did, said Chief New Robert Doss. " No distance could have stopped the Investigators in this case from bringing him to justice for Deborah, her family, and her friends"

