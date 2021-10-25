Contact Us
News

Suspect From Upstate NY Nabbed After Woman Found Fatally Stabbed Outside Her Long Island Home

The area where the fatal stabbing happened on Harford Drive in Coram.
The area where the fatal stabbing happened on Harford Drive in Coram. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect from upstate New York has been charged after a woman was found fatally stabbed outside her Long Island home.

A 911 caller reported an injured woman on Harford Drive in Coram at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Suffolk County Police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who had sustained stab wounds, on the front lawn of the residence, according to police.

The victim, Meghan Kiefer, age 27, a resident of the home where she was discovered on the lawn, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

On Monday morning, Oct. 25, Suffolk County Police announced Kason Parker, age 33, of Albany has been apprehended in connection to the case.

Parker has been charged with second-degree murder.

He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

