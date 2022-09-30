Suspect Caught After Beloved EMT Killed In Random Attack In NYC

A 34-year-old man has been charged in the brutal stabbing death of a beloved New York City Fire Department EMT from Long Island.

Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was stabbed and killed around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, while working at EMS Station 49 in Queens.

Russo-Elling, a 24-year-veteran of the FDNY was on duty in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria near her station’s quarters when she was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack, said the FDNY.

She was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Her alleged killer, Peter Zisopoulos, age 34, of Queens, fled the scene and into a nearby building where he was captured, said the NYPD.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD added.

Russo-Elling worked out of Station 49 in Astoria at the time she was killed, the FDNY said.

"We lost one of our heroes," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "She provided a service in the city for over 24 years. Her assailant has been apprehended and will be held accountable for his actions."

Russo-Elling was appointed to the FDNY as an EMT in March of 1998. She was promoted to paramedic in 2002, and to lieutenant in 2016, the department said.

She was a World Trade Center first responder, aiding in the rescue and recovery efforts. She is the 1,158th member of the department killed while serving the city, FDNY officials said.

"To be attacked and killed in the course of helping others is both heartbreaking and enraging for our department in ways I cannot describe," said Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. "Our hearts break for our entire department and her family."

Russo-Elling is survived by her daughter and her parents. Wake and funeral information are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

