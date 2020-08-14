Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Suspect Arraigned For Fatal Shooting In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jason Jabouin
Jason Jabouin Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A 33-year-old man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being arraigned on multiple murder charges for allegedly shooting and robbing his victim in Rockland County.

Fayetteville, North Carolina resident Jason Jabouin is facing a host of charges for the killing and robbery of Ryan Franklin in Nyack on Friday, May 22.

Specifically, Jabouin was charged with:

  • Three counts of second-degree murder;
  • Two counts of first-degree robbery;
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said that shortly after 10 a.m. on May 22, Jabouin shot Franklin in his back and arm, leading to his death.

Following the fatal shooting, it is alleged that Jabouin stole Franklin’s cellphone before fleeing to Maryland, where he was later located by investigators.

"This senseless act of violence in the Village of Nyack has left many residents in shock. My deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Ryan Franklin,” Walsh said in a statement. “The Rockland County District Attorney's Office will ensure that justice is served in this horrific crime”

Jabouin was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 14, and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

“The determination and skill of Orangetown Police Department detectives, officers and our law enforcement partners in seeking justice for Mr. Franklin and his family was shown throughout this investigation," Orangetown Police Chief Donald Butterworth added. "We will continue to work closely with the Rockland County District Attorney in the prosecution of the perpetrator of this violent criminal act.

If convicted, Jabouin faces a term of between 25 years to life in prison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.