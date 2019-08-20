Surgeon Caught With Weapons Cache In Westchester Should Be Out 'Healing People,' Lawyer Says

The Manhattan surgeon who lives on Long Island and was arrested with an arsenal of weapons after allegedly threatening his estranged wife and family in Westchester should be “out healing people,” according to his lawyer.

Great Neck resident Matthew Bonanno, 47, who practices in the upper East Side, was overheard threatening his wife, who lives in Tuckahoe, officials said.

Police were contacted by acquaintances on Monday, Aug. 12, who overheard the threats against Bonanno's estranged wife and her family, and when they intervened, he was found with an illegal Glock and an arsenal in his BMW.

When officers responded to Growler’s Beer Bistro, they found the surgeon, who was armed, which led to a search of his vehicle, leading to the seizure of:

Five fully-loaded assault rifles with high-capacity magazines;

Three handguns;

29 high-capacity loaded magazines;

More than 1,600 rounds of ammunition;

Stun gun;

Heavy ballistic body armor;

Ballistic helmet;

Handcuffs;

Full head cover face masks;

Multiple military-style knives;

Four brass knuckles;

Pepper spray fogger;

Scopes, binoculars and other paraphernalia.

Investigators noted that they searched a residence of Bonnano’s in Mount Pleasant, where more weapons were recovered. Other weapons, including assault rifles, were also seized at his Long Island home.

Following his arrest, Bonanno’s lawyers are going on the offensive, with one reportedly describing the witness that led to his arrest as a “town drunk.” He notes that Bonanno is a gun collector, and cooperated with police prior to his arrest.

“He should be out,” his lawyer said, according to WABC 7. “He should be working, healing people that need to be healed. The day after this event, he had three surgeries scheduled for that morning. Does that sound like somebody that's going to do something bad the night before?”

Bonanno was back in court on Monday, Aug. 19, where his lawyer reportedly got into a heated exchange with the judge.

Following his appearance, Bonanno was remanded back to the Westchester County Jail.

More charges could be pending in both Westchester and Nassau counties.

