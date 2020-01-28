Support Pours In For Family Of Man Killed In Greenburgh Crash

Graciano Calderon was meeting his son for lunch in Westchester when he was struck and killed by a motorist while walking on the side of the road in Westchester last week.

Calderon, 75, of White Plains, was walking on Tarrytown Road in Greenburgh to meet his son at his job on Friday, Jan. 24, when he was hit by a driver and later died from his injuries.

Police said that the driver was heading eastbound on Tarrytown Road after turning from Old Kensico Road when Calderon was struck. The driver reportedly remained at the scene and assisted in the investigation.

Now, the community is rallying around the family of the popular father of three.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help offset funeral costs for his family has been started by Calderon’s goddaughter Samatha Rosas, which raised more than $7,000 in just three days.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Calderon was the eighth pedestrian struck in Greenburgh in the last six months. Feiner noted that not all of the pedestrian strikes have been fatal, but he called it an “epidemic.”

Feiner’s office has been making strides to improve pedestrian safety in recent months, including the addition of lights on Fort Hill Road, new sidewalks and crosswalk enhancements. The Supervisor is also pushing for digital speed signs, seeking legislation to permit red light cameras and is forming a Traffic Safety Advisory Committee.

“We are all very upset by what is happening. We are not alone, other communities are also experiencing pedestrian-related accidents,” he said. “I believe that New York State should authorize the town of Greenburgh to also place red light cameras and issue tickets to those who violate the law.

“I will ask the legislature to mandate that all the funds we receive be dedicated to sidewalks, crosswalk enhancement or pedestrian, motorist education. Unlike other communities that have received funds for red-light cameras, I am proposing that every penny we receive could only be used for safety purposes.”

Those interested in donating to Graciano Calderon's GoFundMe campaign can do so here .

