SUNY New Paltz Closed Through Week's End Due To Reports Of Tainted Water

All classes have been canceled through the end of the week at SUNY New Paltz due to reported tainted water.

College officials at the campus in Ulster County said they made the decision on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to close out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students after being notified by a precautionary advisory issued by the Village of New Paltz.

They said the closure will last until at least Saturday, Feb. 15.

The first water notice was issued on Monday, Feb. 10, after residents complained of an "odor" and "taste" problems coming from the water supply.

During an inspection, a “sheen” was discovered on one of the town’s reservoirs causing the Department of Environmental Conservation to launch an investigation, said officials with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office.

“Our first priority is always to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers, and we stand with New Paltz every step of the way to provide immediate support during this difficult situation,” said Cuomo.

State officials said as a precaution, absorbent booms and pads have been placed in the reservoir and DEC Spill Responders will continue to remain on-site to ensure the public health and the environment are protected.

To help residents, the governor said he has directed over 40,000 gallons of water, bottled, in a tanker, and bladders, be delivered to support residents and students in New Paltz

Other New Platz schools are scheduled to be open Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13. They will be closed on Friday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 17, for the holiday weekend

Two days of water have been provided to New Paltz schools, Cuomo said.

Health officials said residents, including the campus community, should not use tap water for drinking, cooking or making ice.

SUNY New Paltz said it would reevaluate the situation over the weekend.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.