Sunscreen Recall May Be Expanded Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

A team of researchers is now asking the Food and Drug Administration to recall a number of sunscreen brands after finding that they may contain a cancer-causing chemical.

This follows an earlier recall of five sunscreen brands.

The New York Post reported that a team of researchers led by Executive Director of Haereticus Environmental Laboratory Craig Downs, asked the FDA to recall sunscreens containing octocrylene. They said the ingredient could degrade to suspected carcinogen benzophenone.

The NY Post said that as of April, nearly 2,400 products on the market contained octocrylene. This included brands such as Neutrogena and Coppertone.

Johnson & Johnson recalled five aerosol sunscreen products in July after testing found low levels of benzene, a carcinogen in the four Neutrogena products, and one Aveeno product. 

