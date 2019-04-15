Student Dies After Tripping, Falling From Tower At Fordham University

A 22-year-old student was killed after tripping and falling from Fordham University's clock tower.

The university confirmed the death of Sydney Paige Monfries, which occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, April 14.

Monfries, of Portland, Oregon, was climbing to the top to take pictures of New York City skyline with a group of fellow seniors when she tripped on a landing and fell 40 feet through an opening in the stairs, according to police.

"It is with great sadness that I report that Sydney Monfries, a senior at Fordham College at Rose Hill, died today after sustaining a fall inside the Keating Clock tower in the early hours of the morning," School President Joseph McShane wrote in a letter to students. "Our hearts go out to Sydney’s parents, and her family and friends — theirs is an unimaginable loss, and we share their grief."

A journalism student with a focus in digital technology and emerging media., Monfries was working as a photo editor intern at InStyle Magazine.

Monfries' bachelor’s degree will be presented posthumously to her parents "at an appropriate time," the university said.

“There are no words sufficient to describe the loss of someone so young and full of promise — and mere weeks from graduation,” McShane said.

