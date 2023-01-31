Student Caught With Loaded Gun At High School In Rockland County, Police Say

A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.

Clarkstown Police began an investigation into a report of a student in possession of a firearm inside Nanuet Senior High School after staff members received an anonymous tip that a student may have a firearm in their possession, said Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police.

The school staff immediately alerted the School Resource Officer and an investigation began. The students' belongings were searched and ultimately a loaded handgun was found, Peters said.

The firearm was secured by the SRO, and the officer then alerted the Clarkstown Detective Bureau to respond to the scene and placed the student under arrest, he added.

The unnamed student was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds

The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau is continuing to actively investigate this incident.

"At this time there have been no reports of any threats made to students or staff by this suspect," Peters said. "The safety of the students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to work diligently to provide the safest environment possible."

To report a crime or provide a tip to the Clarkstown Police Department, call 845-639-5800.

