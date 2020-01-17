Strong, Gusty Winds Cause Scattered Power Outages In Rockland, Orange Counties

Wind gusts that topped 50 mph have left just residents without power.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 111 Orange & Rockland Utilities customers lost power, including outages in Pomona (44 outages); Suffern (33); New Square (11); Clarkstown (nine); Airmont (five); Chestnut Ridge Haverstraw; Ramapo; and Spring Valley.

Outages in Orange County were being reported in Blooming Grove, Chester, and Monroe, with complete restoration expected no later than 5:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

None of Central Hudson’s 52,335 customers in Orange County were reporting outages.

Utility crews scrambled overnight to repair hundreds of other reported outages. Winds are still expected to be whipping during the day on Friday, with wind gusts approaching 20 mph with temperatures in the low 20s.

