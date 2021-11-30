Stretch Of Hutchinson River Parkway To Be Closed Over Parts Of Three Days

The New York State Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect delays as a stretch of the Hutchinson River Parkway is set to close for days due to construction.

The department said the roadway will be closed in both directions from Exit 4A (I-95 North/New Haven) in the Village of Pelham Manor to Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway/George Washington Bridge) in New Rochelle.

The closure is scheduled to take place from about 12 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.

The department said the closure will be implemented due to steel and drainage work for the Lincoln Avenue bridge project over the parkway.

Motorists are advised to use the following signed detours:

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound will be detoured to I-95.

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound will be detoured to the Cross County Parkway.

Motorists traveling east on the Cross County Parkway will be directed to continue east at Exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway South/Whitestone Bridge) and Exit 10 (New Rochelle Road/Eastchester.)

