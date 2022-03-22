Stranded Hikers Rescued From Dangerous Terrain In Hudson Valley

First responders in the Hudson Valley came to the rescue of hikers who found themselves trapped in a precarious position.

In Putnam County, first responders from the Cold Spring and North Highlands fire departments were called to the Cornish Estate Trail in the Hudson Highlands State Preserve late on Saturday, March 19, where there were reports of three hikers who were stuck and unable to move.

Officials said that a command post was set up at the base of the trail in Cold Spring, and the Orange County Rope Rescue Team was requested to the scene for assistance.

Teams proceeded to enter the woods and were able to make contact with the hikers, who were subsequently tied off of two trees and lowed down to ATVs that brought them back to paramedics for evaluation.

Other agencies that responded to the scene included:

West Point Fire Department;

City of Newburgh Fire Department;

Orange County Emergency Services;

Philipstown Ambulance;

Putnam County Battalion 15;

New York State Police;

Park police;

Park staff.

“This is a reminder that the terrain of the Hudson Highlands can be extremely dangerous, and that leaving marked trails is hazardous and can lead to injury or death,” Cold Spring Fire Department officials said. “Stay on marked trails at all times and properly observe the posted rules and regulations at the trailheads … And most importantly be prepared.”

