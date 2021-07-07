Storms With 70 Mph Wind Gusts, Hail, Knock Out Power In Rockland, Orange Counties

Utility crews in the area worked through the night to restore power to thousands who were left in the dark during the latest round of storms, which sent trees and power lines flying.

With wind gusts approaching 75 mph and 1.5-inch hail reported in parts of the region, nearly 25,000 Orange & Rockland and Central Hudson customers were reporting outages late on Tuesday, July 6, as crews scrambled to make repairs across the state.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, Central Hudson was still working to repair 223 active outages in the region, including 415 in Orange County. Orange & Rockland was still working on 21 active outages, impacting 97 customers in Rockland and 32 in Orange County.

Orange & Rockland said the estimated time of restoration is no later than 2 p.m. Some Central Hudson customers may still be without power through 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to officials, on Wednesday, additional thunderstorms are expected between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and could be severe in isolated places, with moderate to heavy rain expected on Thursday, July 8 into Friday morning, July 9.

Central Hudson noted that there will be dry ice provided in the area for those who remain without power.

Dry ice will be distributed at the Home Depot parking lot on North Road in Poughkeepsie beginning at 11 a.m,; the Union Vale Fire Department on Route 82 in Verbank at 11 a.m., and the Lowe’s parking lot on Route 299 in Highland at 10 a.m.

