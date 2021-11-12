Storm With Gusty Winds Leads To Power Outages In Hudson Valley

Thousands in the Hudson Valley were left without electricity as the latest storm to roll through the region brought whipping wind gusts approaching 40 mph that toppled some tree limbs and power lines in the area.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, Central Hudson utility crews were working to repair 66 active outages that were impacting 2,269 of the company’s customers.

The bulk of the outages were reported in Putnam County (810), followed by Ulster County (661), Dutchess County (586), and Greene (199) counties.

The most outages were being reported in:

Philipstown (Putnam): 810;

(Putnam): 810; Washington (Dutchess): 364;

(Dutchess): 364; Shawangunk (Ulster): 216;

(Ulster): 216; Plattekill (Ulster): 162;

(Ulster): 162; New Paltz (Ulster): 93;

(Ulster): 93; Wawarsing (Ulster): 75;

(Ulster): 75; Red Hook (Dutchess): 60;

(Dutchess): 60; East Fishkill (Dutchess): 54.

NYSEG was reporting outages in Dutchess (479), Sullivan (459), Westchester (318), and Putnam (147) counties.

Orange and Rockland Utilities is also reporting 18 active outages, impacting 545 customers in the Hudson Valley, including 274 in Sullivan County, 159 in Orange County, and 21 in Rockland County.

Complete restoration is expected no later than 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

