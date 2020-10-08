Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley

A strong storm system that swept through the region brought heavy rain and whipping winds with gusts topping 60 mph that left thousands in the Hudson Valley without power.

Con Edison, NYSEG, Central Hudson, Rockland & Orange Utilities all had thousands lose power on Wednesday, Oct. 7 as the storm rolled through the region, toppling trees and downing power lines.

Crews worked through the night to repair hundreds of reported outages, with dozens of customers still in the dark on Thursday morning.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, Con Edison was still reporting a pair of outages, Rockland & Orange had seven outages impacting 19 customers, and NYSEG was still making repairs to dozens in Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

Central Hudson was hit the hardest, with 4,529 customers in Greene County, 1,859 in Ulster, and 44 in Dutchess still without power.

Charles Freni, President and CEO of Central Hudson, said that extra personnel was brought in overnight to help respond to the wreckage brought by the storm.

“I’m pleased with the progress our crews have made working overnight to restore electricity as safely and efficiently as possible,” he said. “An additional 25 mutual aid linemen from Long Island are expected to arrive by noon today, and in total more than 375 line and tree personnel will be working to clear roads and repair damage.

“With their help, we expect to have service restored to the vast majority of our customers on Thursday, however, some isolated cases will not be restored until tomorrow due to the nature of the work necessary to restore service.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.