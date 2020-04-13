Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Brings Down Trees In Rockland, Orange

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Orange & Rockland Outage Map on Monday, April 13, 2020.
The Orange & Rockland Outage Map on Monday, April 13, 2020. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland

Thousands are without power in Rockland and Orange counties as storms rolled through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 70 mph that toppled tree limbs and downed power lines.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, Orange and Rockland Utilities was reporting that 5,258 of its 105,399 Orange County customers were without power, while 8,100 of their 118,770 Rockland customers were without power.

Central Hudson was reporting that 6,362 of its 52,477 Orange County customers were also left in the dark.

In Clarkstown, 4,857 customers were without power after wires were reported down on Congers Road, forcing a road closure between Congers and New City.

Woodbury (2,748 outages) was hit the next hardest, followed by, Warwick (709), Ramapo (687), Blooming Grove (643), Stony Point (440), Haverstraw (416), Orangetown (397), Piermont (389), and Montebello (355).

More than 50 outages were also reported in Chester, Middletown, Monroe, Warwick, Sloatsburg, Wesley Hills, and West Haverstraw.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.