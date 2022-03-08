Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley

Thousands in the Hudson Valley are without power after a line of strong storms brought whipping winds to the region that toppled trees, brought down limbs, and downed power lines.

Crews worked around the clock overnight to make repairs to hundreds of outages brought about by wind gusts topping 50 mph, but as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, more than 15,000 Hudson Valley residents were left in the dark as they wait for power to be restored.

According to Central Hudson, crews were still out working to repair 347 active outages, which were impacting 11,043 customers in these counties:

Ulster: 6,767;

Greene: 1,760;

Orange: 1,469;

Dutchess: 587;

Albany: 346;

Putnam: 71;

Sullivan: 40;

Columbia: 2.

“Central Hudson’s crews are working to make repairs and restore power to our customers as safely and quickly as possible,” Ryan Hawthorne, Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations for Central Hudson announced.

“In addition to our full complement of internal crews and contractors, we’re expecting an additional 80 lineworkers from New York, Connecticut, Maine, and Quebec to arrive throughout the day to help address nearly 350 individual damage locations.”

No time for complete restoration has been announced, though Hawthorne warned that some of the more heavily impacted areas may have to wait until Wednesday.

Farther south, Con Edison crews were still making repairs on 78 outages as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, which left 718 Westchester customers without power in these communities:

Yonkers: 154;

Dobbs Ferry: 93;

Mount Vernon: 92;

Briarcliff Manor: 56;

Harrison: 47;

Yorktown: 46;

Greenburgh: 44;

White Plains: 32;

Tarrytown: 16;

Other outages were also reported in Bedford, Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Eastchester, Elmsford, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, North Castle, Peekskill, Rye Brook, Rye, Tarrytown, and White Plains.

Complete restoration is expected no later than 11 p.m. on March 8, according to Con Edison.

NYSEG was also reporting outages in Sullivan (1,299), Ulster (345), Putnam (247), Westchester (221), and Dutchess (69) counties.

Orange & Rockland was also working to repair 35 active outages impacting 379 of their Hudson Valley customers, including 223 in Orange County, 107 in Rockland and 49 in Sullivan County.

