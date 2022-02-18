Storm System Knocks Out Power In Hudson Valley

Thousands in the Hudson Valley are without power following a fast-moving wind and rain storm that toppled trees, wires, and poles across the region.

As of around 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 outages in the Hudson Valley were being reported by these utility companies:

Central Hudson: 101 active outages affecting 4,955 customers

Ulster County: 3,709;

Sullivan County: 289;

Dutchess County: 180;

Orange County: 120;

Putnam County: 8.

Con Edison is reporting 15 active outages impacting 236 of the company’s 360,045 Westchester customers

NYSEG is reporting 3,766 customers without power

Sullivan: 310;

Ulster: 214;

Westchester: 192;

Dutchess: 125;

Orange: 3;

Putnam: 1.

Orange & Rockland crews were working to repair 86 outages that were impacting 2,649 of its 232,009 Hudson Valley customers

Rockland County: 1,271;

Orange: 726;

Sullivan: 310.

Complete power restoration in the Hudson Valley is expected no later than 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.