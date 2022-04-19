Contact Us
Storm Knocks Out Power In Hudson Valley

Con Edison crews worked through the night to make repairs in Westchester.
Con Edison crews worked through the night to make repairs in Westchester.

Thousands in the Hudson Valley are without power the morning after storms rolled through the region knocking down utility poles and downing trees.

As of around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, utility companies throughout the region were still working around the clock to make repairs on hundreds of active outages that were impacting customers.

According to Con Edison, there were still 26 outages that were impacting 677 of the company’s Westchester customers, with complete restoration scheduled by 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Outages were still being reported in:

  • Port Chester: 373;
  • Rye Brook: 176;
  • New Rochelle: 89;
  • Rye: 13;
  • Pleasantville: 6;
  • White Plains: 6;
  • Yonkers: 4.

Outages were also reported in Ardsley, Eastchester, Greenburgh, Harrison, Mount Kisco, Mount Vernon, North Castle, and Scarsdale.

Central Hudson was reporting 65 active outages impacting 1,311 customers in these counties:

  • Greene: 915;
  • Ulster: 328;
  • Albany: 27;
  • Sullivan: 20;
  • Putnam: 11;
  • Orange: 7;
  • Dutchess: 3.

Both Orange & Rockland and NYSEG were also reporting less than 50 outages in the Hudson Valley.

“We're monitoring the approaching storm that is expected to enter our region tonight, and mobilizing our crews to respond to service interruptions,” a Con Edison spokesperson said. “Stay away from downed wires and report outages.” 

