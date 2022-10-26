Stony Point Man Indicted For Attempted Murder In Hammer Attack, Police Chase

A Hudson Valley man who allegedly attempted to kill his girlfriend with a hammer and then took police on a wild chase before crashing into a state police cruiser has been indicted for attempted murder.

Rockland County resident Todd Humphrey, age 46, of Stony Point, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in connection with a violent attack at a hotel in West Nyack.

On Monday, Oct. 17, around 5 am, officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the Tappan Zee Hotel, located at 110 North Route 303 in West Nyack, for reports of a woman screaming, police said.

Officers located a woman who had substantial lacerations to her head. The victim told officers that while she was using the shower her boyfriend -- Humprey -- began striking her in the head with what appeared to be a hammer, Walsh said.

She was able to escape the room and was assisted by hotel staff who called 911.

Humprey left the hotel before officers arrived on the scene. A regional alert was issued notifying officers he was on the run and what type of vehicle he was driving.

Humphrey was located in Putnam County and led state police in a vehicle pursuit that ended in Orange County when he crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody, police said.

“As alleged, the actions of the defendant on that day were brutal and showed no regard for the life of the victim," said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

Humphrey was remanded to Rockland County Jail and his next court appearance is Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.