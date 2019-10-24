State Provides Funds To Ulster County Sheriff’s Office For Police Body Cameras

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced funding for the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office to invest in body-worn cameras.

The funding was presented in a check for $69,750 to the department on Friday, Oct. 18 as part of James’ Capture an Account of a Material Situation (CAMS) program. The department was able to purchase a total of 93 body-worn cameras for officer use.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office is one of just 13 law enforcement agencies statewide that will receive a combined total of more than $1 million to purchase 891 body-worn cameras and 321 body-worn camera systems through the CAMS program.

“Body cameras are critical tools for providing transparency, accountability, and protecting public safety,” said James. “All law enforcement officers should be equipped with this technology for their safety and the safety of our communities, but too often the cost is prohibitive. I am proud to provide these funds to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and agencies across the state to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers.”

The CAMS program was launched in July 2018 and helps to provide body-worn cameras and camera systems to local law enforcement groups. It is funded with money recovered from organized crime takedowns executed by the Attorney General’s Office.

Body-worn cameras are essential in boosting police accountability and creating independent accounts of encounters between officers and the public. They increase overall transparency and can often provide crucial evidence in various investigations.

Other law enforcement agencies receiving funds through the CAMS program include:

Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Amherst Police Department

Buffalo Police Department

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Niagara Falls Police Department

Rochester Police Department

Suffolk County Police Department

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office

Syracuse Police Department

Troy Police Department

Utica Police Department

Westchester County Department of Public Safety

“I am grateful for Attorney General Letitia James’ leadership in providing body-worn cameras for the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, and for the 12 other law enforcement agencies receiving them around the state,” said Senator Jen Metzger. “Utilizing this technology via her funding initiative will minimize any ambiguity in interactions between Ulster County’s law enforcement officers and the public, in turn fortifying those relationships and making all New Yorkers safer.”

