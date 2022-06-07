State Police Searching For 16-Year-Old Runaway From Hudson Valley Facility

State Police are searching for a 16-year-old who is a runaway from a facility providing specialized services for adolescents in Northern Westchester: the Lincoln Hall Boys Haven on Route 202 in Somers.

Eric Carillo Lopez was last seen on Monday, July 4 at approximately 3 p.m., wearing a black sweatshirt, and black sweatpants, according to state police.

He is 5-foot-5 and was last seen on Brick Hill Road in Somers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts of Eric Carillo Lopez is asked to contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.