Starting At 8 P.M., Restaurants Limited To Takeout/Delivery, Bars, Movie Theaters, Gyms Close

Restaurants, bars, movie theaters, cafes, gyms and casinos in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be closing in a matter of hours, effective as of 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16, as the states continue battling the spread of the novel coronavirus as positive cases for the virus approach 1,000 in the state.

The action by the three governors was taken as a coordinated response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak .

Restaurants will be permitted to perform takeout and delivery services.

All of the closures are until further notice.

“Stay home and order from your favorite restaurant, or your favorite bar or your favorite winery,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Order from whatever establishment you are thinking of patronizing, just order it and stay home.”

Globally, as of 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16, there have been 181,218 confirmed cases of coronavirus that resulted in 7,121 deaths. There have been 4,252 positive cases of COVID-199 in the United States, including 572 new ones. Those cases have led to 75 deaths nationwide.

