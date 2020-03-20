Contact Us
Staff Member At Children's Center In Hudson Valley Tests COVID-19 Positive

The Ossining Children's Center
The Ossining Children's Center Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester children's center has closed until the end of March after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ossining Children's Center, located on South Highland Avenue, made the announcement on Facebook following the positive diagnosis.

Howard Milbert, the center's executive director, said on Facebook that he understood the post may have been alarming, but it was the fastest way to get the word out.

"We made the decision to post the information because we needed to get the information to you as quickly as possible," Milbert said. "The health and safety of our families and staff are always our primary concern."

The staff member works in the pre-K program and the School Age program, the school said. Their last day of work was Friday, March 13.

Milbert said each family who has children at the school have been contacted by phone individually to suggests they consult with their doctors regarding the potential exposure.

"Please take every precaution to protect the health of yourselves and the entire community," he added.

The school will be closed through Tuesday, March 31.

