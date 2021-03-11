Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Set To Start

Get set to spring forward.

Daylight Saving Time will begin again this weekend.

On Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. clocks will move forward one hour to Sunday, March 13, 3 a.m.

This means the sun will set an hour later on Sunday than the day before.

Across the nation, firefighters use Daylight Savings Time as a time to remind people to check their fire alarms and replace the device’s batteries. In general, fire alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

In addition to the fire detectors, fire officials said people should check their carbon monoxide detectors as well.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.