Smoke Shop In Hudson Valley Ordered To Close Due To Violations

A smoke shop in Westchester County has been closed down due to various violations.

The Stationary & Convenient Store -- in Yonkers at 998 McLean Ave. was closed on Thursday, Sept. 8.

An investigation was launched by the Yonkers police, fire, and building departments after they received complaints from local residents, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

The investigation found the store did not have a license to sell tobacco or a certificate of occupancy. There were also fire code violations, Politopoulos said.

No word if the store will reopen.

