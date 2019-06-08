Small Plane With Two Aboard Crashes On North Fork Of Long Island

A small plane has crashed on the North Fork of Long Island.

Emergency responders are at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8 on a field near the intersection of Sound Avenue and Herricks Lane in the hamlet of Northville in the Town of Riverhead.

Two occupants in the plane, a two-seat Beech A36, have reportedly been pronounced dead at the scene.

There were reports the plane, which departed from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, experienced engine failure and attempted to make an emergency landing in the field when the crash occurred.

Sound Avenue is closed in both directions and an aircraft emergency has been declared.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.