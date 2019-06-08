Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Weekend Weather Will Be A Spring Exception Before Big Change To Start Workweek
News

Small Plane With Two Aboard Crashes On North Fork Of Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sound Avenue near Herricks Lane in Riverhead.
Sound Avenue near Herricks Lane in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A small plane has crashed on the North Fork of Long Island.

Emergency responders are at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8 on a field near the intersection of Sound Avenue and Herricks Lane in the hamlet of Northville in the Town of Riverhead.

Two occupants in the plane, a two-seat Beech A36, have reportedly been pronounced dead at the scene.

There were reports the plane, which departed from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, experienced engine failure and attempted to make an emergency landing in the field when the crash occurred.

Sound Avenue is closed in both directions and an aircraft emergency has been declared.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.