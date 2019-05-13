Slain Guard's Son, Officer Injured In Brink's Robbery Sue Parole Board Over Clark's Release

Two victims are challenging the release of Judith Clark from prison after being granted parole for her part in the infamous Brink's Robbery in Rockland County in 1981.

Retired Nyack police officer Arthur Keenan, who was wounded in the shootout, and the son of murdered Brinks armored car driver Micahel Page, announced on Monday, May 13, they plan to sue the state parole board over the decision.

Legal papers filed by the duo point to one Parole Board Commissioner Tana Agostini, who is married to a convicted killer and worked to win his parole as one of the main reasons for their lawsuit.

Clark, who was released on Friday, May 10, was imprisoned for nearly 40 years for being the getaway driver and one of the masterminds of the robbery that left three dead.

During the crime, the robbers shot Brink's guard Peter Paige dead while stealing $1.6 million in cash from the armored car at the Nanuet Mall in Nanuet.

The fleeing suspects were eventually trapped at a roadblock in Nyack, where the second gunfight occurred and the two officers -- Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly “Chipper” Brown -- were killed at a roadblock in Nyack. Brown was the first African-American member of the Nyack Police Department.

Seriously wounded in the Nanuet attack was Brink's guard Joseph Trombino. He survived, only to be killed in 2001 in the 9/11 attacks.

Clark's attorney's, Steve Zeidman and Michael Cardozo, said in a statement that the legal action would fail, and they were confident the Board acted correctly.

After her release from prison, she is reportedly living in New York City and working for an organization that helps people who have recently been released from prison.

