Sirens Will Sound At Full Volume For About Four Minutes In New Indian Point Test

The Indian Point Energy Center will be conducting its quarterly emergency notification siren test in Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam Counties.

This test will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. During this time, sirens will sound at full-volume for approximately four minutes.

Because this is just a test, the public is not required to respond to the siren. In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for important information and direction.

Click here for more information about emergency planning and EAS stations.

