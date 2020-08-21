Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Sirens Will Sound At Full Blast During Indian Point Test

Christina Coulter
Indian Point
Indian Point Photo Credit: File

It's not a signal to evacuate or cause for alarm.

Sirens will be heard at full blast in the area on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The quarterly test of Indian Point Energy Center's nuclear power plant warning system will take place for approximately 4 minutes between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., sounding sirens at full volume.

Even in an emergency, Entergy said that the sirens are not a sign to evacuate, but rather to tune into a local Emergency Alert System radio or television station for further directions.

The stations are listed in an emergency planning booklet sent to all residences within 10 miles of the power plant. An electronic version of this booklet can be found at www.safesecurevital.com

The Indian Point power plant generates 1,000 megawatts of electricity for homes and facilities in Westchester and New York City. Two additional nuclear facilities at the energy center were closed in 1974 and 2020, respectively.

